Darlene Wisniewski, (née Kliczko) age 70, originally from Hanover Park and Chicago, IL, passed away on 2/6/2020 in DeForest, WI. She is survived by her children: Stephanie (Gabe) Achten, Brian (Micky) Wisniewski, Steven Wisniewski and Andrea Wisniewski; as well as her granddaughter, Madison Wisniewski; and her sister, Larissa (Robert) Behling. Darlene was an artist and worked at and retired from Jewel/Osco, Glendale Heights, IL.





