Darlyne Heilig (nee Flood) age 70; Cherished wife of the late Charles; Loving mother of Sean (Lindsay) Heilig; Adored grandmother of Connor and Charlie; Dear daughter of the late Lawrence and the late Rita Flood; Fond sister of Kathy (late Peter) McCarthy, Rita Petersen, Eugene Flood, the late Larry Flood, the late Daniel Flood and the late Regina Mundo; Aunt to many nieces and nephews; Donations to Sertoma Centre, 4343 West 123rd Street, Alsip, IL 60803 would be most appreciated. Funeral services and Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Chicago, IL were held privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors, 708-425-3700 or www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.