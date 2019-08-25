|
Darrell Francis Patt, Sr., 88, of Forest Glen. U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of 59 years to Jeannine, nee Lee. Cherished father of Maureen (Greg) Pankow and Darrell F. (Loretta) Patt, Jr. Proud grandfather of Brad, Lindsey, Dallas and Daniel. Dear brother of Dennis Patt, Sr. Fond brother in law of Anna Mae (the late William) Schueler and Frances (William) Garland. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Patt retired at age 78 following a successful career in sales of industrial chemicals. Visitation Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Saint Cornelius Church, 5430 W. Foster, Chicago, IL 60630, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL, 60631 . Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home. 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019