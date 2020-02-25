|
Darrell J. Hutchens age 87, Army Veteran of Korean War; beloved husband of Margaret nee Weldon, devoted father of Alice (Tony) Perkins, Debby (John) Mudloff; dear grandfather of Jeni (Phil) Vandenbergh, Stephanie (Bob) Plant, Jessica (Jon) Nibert, Rachel Mudloff and late Anthony Perkins; dear great grandfather of Connor, Bobby, Ariana and Cara; fond brother of Billy (Jackie) Hutchens and Gary (Elaine) Hutchens. Dear uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials to the appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020