Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darren Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darren Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darren Jones Obituary
Darren "Duke" Jones, 58, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Gary, Indiana, passed away October 19, 2019. He was a 1979 graduate of Horace Mann High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Darren was preceded in death by his loving mother, Betty (Fullilove) Jones. He is survived by his father, James; siblings, Denise and Dwayne; loving wife, Patrice; sons, Darren (Kimberly), Dominick (Dejoire), Dimitri, Daryus (Andrew), and Dev'Ric; honorary daughter, Brittany Hall; 8 grandchildren; ex-wife and friend, Debra Jarrett-Jones; and a host of beloved family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church in East St Louis, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.