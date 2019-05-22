|
Darren M. Latimer (DML), age 44, of Glencoe, Illinois. Beloved husband of Allison, nee Lindner; loving father of Natalie, Olivia and Molly. Devoted son of Kenneth and Carole (nee Ross), and adored son-in-law of Ira and Cathy Lindner. Cherished brother of Cary (Julie Lasin) and Wendy (Joseph) Silverman and brother-in-law of Lauren Scharfstein (Kevin Seinfeld). Doting uncle to Lior, Ari, Jonah, Emma, Abigail, Benjamin and Sam. Darren passed away peacefully on May 20 surrounded by his family. A proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Darren was cherished by family and friends everywhere, and was a successful entrepreneur, founder of Stonegate Capital Holdings. Above all, he cherished his role as husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Memorial service Thursday, May 23, 1:00 pm, at Am Shalom Synagogue, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Medicine, 541 N. Fairbanks Ct, Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611, or Am Shalom Synagogue. For info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019