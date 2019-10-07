Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:15 PM
Darwin Berkowitz, age 89, of Chicago, one of the all-time greatest kibbitzers, schmoozers and noshers, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 6th of Tishrei 5780, comfortably and peacefully, with his family at his side. He is survived by his beloved and cherished wife and best friend of 65 years, Ruth (nee Ostrow), and his children, Richard (Tammy) Berkowitz, Michele Levitt (Bill Urbanus), Michael (Leslie) Berkowitz, Sandi Berkowitz and his six adoring grandchildren, Daniel, Rebecca (Fiance Tim Obney), Joshua, Zachary (Kritsten), Noah and Aaron. Papa loved his grandchildren dearly. Devoted son of the late Sadie (nee Goldstone) and Julius Berkowitz; dear brother of the late Alvin Berkowitz. Papa's family and friends and his Jewish culture and Yiddishkeit were the most important things in the world to him. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those that may have needed it whether it was a ride to shul or to run an errand. He served proudly, twice, as President of the Lincolnwood Jewish Congregation /AG Beth Israel, once as President of the Board, and several times as membership chairman. He made the "older" members smile with his fluency in Yiddish. Darwin ran a successful collection business, was part of several charitable organizations and, after retirement, energetically volunteered his time at Glenbrook Hospital. But his true passion, making him kvell more than anything, was spending time with and shuttling his grandchildren to and watching, their various school and sporting events. Because he never missed an opportunity to be with old friends he became part of the Great Vest Side Club and the Crane Tech High School Old Timers Club, from where he was graduated, in 1947. Darwin was a proud Korean War veteran serving as an artillery sergeant with the 12th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, where he received, not only, a Commendation citation, for his "initiative, unusual vigor and tenacity…and for his willingness to assume more than his share of the workload..," but also, a Bronze Star Medal on February 10, 1953. Darwin's family and friends will miss him dearly…the poker game will never be the same. Chapel service, Tuesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Keshet. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019
