passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 in Chicago Heights, IL, at the age of 91 years old. Born February 28,1927, to the late Alvin Elijah and Malinda W. nee Brussow Cheyney; Beloved husband of Yoshie nee Oshima; devoted father of Kenneth (Fiancé Sophia) Cheyney and Karl (Nayoko) Cheyney; cherished grandfather of Faith, Payton "Spanky" & Christian; Dear brother of the late Wade K. Cheyney. Services and Interment private.For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019