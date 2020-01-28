Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Committal
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Entombment
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Mausoleum
700 N. River Road
Des Plaines, IL

Dave L. Teel Obituary
Dave L. Teel, 66, of Prospect Heights, beloved husband of Debbie (nee Cannata) Teel; loving father of Danielle (Kyle) Murphy and Mark (Kristen ) Kasper; cherished grandfather of Ellie Murphy; dear brother of his twin sister, Mary (Ronald) Johnson and Dorothy (Daniel, Sr.) Banks; fond brother-in-law, Leo (Haydee) Cannata; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation 3-8:00 pm Wednesday at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. Committal service Thursday, 10:30 am meet at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., and proceed to entombment 11:00 am at All Saints Mausoleum, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, www.stjude.org/donate/ appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
