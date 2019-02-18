|
|
Dave Marks, age 65; Beloved husband of Karen Marks (Waldron); Loving father of Nick and Ben Marks; Proud son of the late Lou and Maxine Marks (nee Hardesty); Dear brother of Larry (Joyce) and Ron (Bernadette) Marks; "Favorite" uncle of 18 nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3 to 9 PM; Funeral Tuesday 10:15 AM from the Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 AM; Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 55 W. Wacker Dr., Chicago, II., 60601, would be appreciated. Please sign guestbook at andrewmcgann.com, for info 773-783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019