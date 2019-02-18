Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
For more information about
Dave Marks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Marks


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dave Marks Obituary
Dave Marks, age 65; Beloved husband of Karen Marks (Waldron); Loving father of Nick and Ben Marks; Proud son of the late Lou and Maxine Marks (nee Hardesty); Dear brother of Larry (Joyce) and Ron (Bernadette) Marks; "Favorite" uncle of 18 nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3 to 9 PM; Funeral Tuesday 10:15 AM from the Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 AM; Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 55 W. Wacker Dr., Chicago, II., 60601, would be appreciated. Please sign guestbook at andrewmcgann.com, for info 773-783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.