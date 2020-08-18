1/
Davey L. Johnson
Davey L. Johnson beloved husband of the late Carol nee Keen; loving father of Brenda Miyagawa and Eric (Sandi) Johnson; devoted grandfather of Ashley and Valerie Miyagawa; dear former husband of Linda Johnson; dearest stepfather of Adam, Amanda and Michael (Dawn) Wierzbicki. Davey was a member of Medinah Shriners, Starlite Chapter No. 1 O.E.S. and Northern Masonic Jurisdiction Scottish Rite in Danvillle Il. Entombment Sunset Memorial Cemetery Danville Il Funeral info (708) 636-2320.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
