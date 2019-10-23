|
David A. Dawson, age 70; Beloved husband of the late Judy Ann Dawson (nee Chappell) and fiancee of Janet Campion (nee Tuscher); Loving father of Lindsay (Luis Rios) Dawson, Melissa (Adam) Kohn, Jeremiah Campion and Carolyn (Sean) Griffin; Cherished PaPa of Pierce, Daphne, Sadie and Morgan; Proud son of the late Arthur "Red" and Donna Dawson (nee Dobberteen).
A memorial visitation for David will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S PULASKI RD, CHICAGO, IL 60655.
In lieu of flowers donations to Olivet College Athletics, http://www.olivetcollege.edu/give-athletics/, please note "In Memory of David Dawson" in comment section would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019