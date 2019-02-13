DAVID A. HARNISH, 66, of Palatine, IL, formerly of Lancaster, PA. David Harnish passed away February 10, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife, Nancy (Hines), his loving brother, Paul, and his adoring feline family. Born February 9, 1953, in Lancaster, PA, he was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anne (Weaver) and by numerous cherished fur babies. David came to Chicago in 1971 to study film at Columbia, graduating from UIC in 1975. He took great pride in applying his creative artistry at Walgreen Co. (Deerfield, IL). He was immersed in the dizzying world of corporate communications, active in various trade organizations, advancing cutting-edge technologies, tweaking/replacing them as they evolved, collaborating with fellow artists, and mentoring many. David's deep concern for everyone he knew and everything he did also led him to head his homeowners' associations. And to follow the political world with incisive scrutiny! In honor of David's love for animals, please support your local no-kill animal shelter. Visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary