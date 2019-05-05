|
|
David A. Mock, age 57, of Countryside, IL; loving father of Anthony Mock, Rebecca Mock, Michelle Mock (Anthorne "Eli" Ternoir); proud grandpa of Logan Mock; beloved son of Anthony and Louise (nee Hesek) Mock; wonderful brother of Anita Mock (Steve Wilkin), Carla (late Bill) Knotek, and Peter (Kathi) Mock; former husband of Betty Mock; uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, May 8 from 3pm until time of service 7pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment will be held privately. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019