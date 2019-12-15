|
David A. Muir. Age 90. Passed December 10, 2019 in Missoula, Montana and was born in Blue Island, IL. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved son of the late August and Viola (nee Wicherts) Muir. Loving brother of Lorraine Muir Anderson. Dear uncle of Susan Anderson, Christina Kristin Anderson and Bruce Anderson. Services and Interment private. David was a graduate of Bradley University and lettered in basketball and tennis; U.S. Professional Tennis Association President 1970-72; USPTA National Board of Directors 1967-72; USPTA Midwest Division President 1962-66; USPTA Master Professional; Head coach USTA Competition Training Center- South Chicago 1988-2009; Tennis teaching pro for over 60 years; Taught Tennis to over 10,000 students including many college and professional players; Trained dozens of Chicago Tennis Teaching Pros; Won 11 national doubles championships; Head Pro Beverly Hills Tennis Club; Manager- Head Pro/ South Side Racquet Club/ One of the first US indoor tennis clubs; Owner-Head Pro/ Holiday Tennis Club; Author of the book, "Congratulations Pro"; USPTA's Lifetime Achievement Award 2015; Inductee - 1991 - Midwest Professional Tennis Hall of Fame; Inductee – 2010 – Chicago Tennis Patrons Hall of Fame; Chicago Tennis Patrons Dave Muir Scholarship Fund- 2010; David's favorite quote: Seeded unranked. When I'm reborn, I hope it's up North. Arrangements by Brady-Gill Funeral Home Tinley Park. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019