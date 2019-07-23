|
|
David A. Nicosia, age 60, passed away on July 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. David was the beloved son of Joan R., nee Stackiewicz, and John R. Nicosia; dear brother of Sharon (the late Ken) Stipta and the late Paul A., Steven R. and Jeffrey R. Nicosia. David was a caring and thoughtful person, a quiet man, with a heart full of love. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A 12:00 noon funeral mass will follow at Our Lady, Mother of the Church, in Chicago, and the interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019