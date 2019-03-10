|
|
David A. Sipek, 70 years of age, at rest March 8, 2019. Loving husband of Irene and the late Deborah. Dear father of Sarah Sipek and Kimberly Sipek. Brother of Mark (Eileen) Sipek. Services are Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 9:00 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook to St. Cletus Church. Mass 11:00 am. All services conclude after the mass. Visitation is Monday, March 11th from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Glioblastoma Foundation at: glioblastomafoundation.org. Info at 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019