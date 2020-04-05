Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
David A. Stuhlmacher, 79, long-time resident of Highland Park, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband to Rae Kathleen Stuhlmacher for 58 years; cherished father of Jim Stuhlmacher (Alice) of Wheaton, IL and Lynette Stuhlmacher (David Goldin) of Evanston, IL; adored grandfather of Michelle Stuhlmacher, Anna Stuhlmacher, Tyler Goldin, and Sofia Goldin; dear brother of Joan Reilly of Oak Hill, VA and Faye Platt of Crown Point, IN. A celebration of David's life will be announced at a future date. For more information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
