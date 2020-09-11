David Aaron Van Dusen, 1980 – 2020. A good person. Married to beautiful Diana (nee Abrams), father of Anthony and Zoe Van Dusen. Brother of caring Daniel Adam Van Dusen; son of Mayor George and Susan Van Dusen. He was proud to be the Mayor's son. A hard worker; a strong partner who said what he meant and meant what he said. A raucous sense of humor. He reached the happiest part of his life with a wonderful, loving family; and lived in his dream of a delightful brick house on a corner with a white picket fence. David enjoyed baseball and collecting memorabilia and worked almost 20 years at the DMV. He was a kind and caring person who will be much missed. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Skokie Community Foundation, 8022 Lincoln Ave., Skokie, IL 60077, www.skokiecommunityfoundation.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30PM, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com