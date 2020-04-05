Home

David Alan Owsianiak, Ret CFD, 56, formerly of Chicago, passed away suddenly in Ormond Beach, Florida on March 26, 2020 along with his wife of 33 years, Deanne M. Owsianiak, Ret. CPD. David was the devoted third son of Elizabeth Owsianiak (nee Mika) and the late Richard J. Owsianiak. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Nancy USPS), Mark Ret. CFD (Kathy) and sister, Lisa (Pedro) Owsianiak Miguel. He was a loving uncle to Jacklyn CPD (Mark CPD) Mueller, Crystal (Noel) Bunol, Myles, Jennifer (Daniel CFD) Nolan, Leonardo and Gabriel Owsianiak Miguel and a cherished great-uncle to Tyler, Addison, Alaina and Madelyn. He was predeceased by his baby brother, Eric.

David retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 2018 where he was a member of the busiest fire companies including Squad 1 and Squad 5 before his promotion to Lieutenant. David volunteered in New York after the 9/11 attacks and in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. David's hobbies included motorcycles, hunting, scuba diving, camping and Da Bears. David will be missed by many friends and family from Chicago, Colorado and Florida. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, services will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
