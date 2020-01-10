Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 251-8200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:15 PM
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
David Alexander Wylie

David Alexander Wylie Obituary
RACINE – David Alexander Wylie, 75, passed away after a short illness on Sunday, December 14, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, June (nee: Cover) Wylie and father, David Graham Wylie.

Surviving David are his cousins; Nancy (Gary) Fichter, Jeffery (Lynn) Wylie, Scott (Julia) Wankel,

Patricia (David) Hughes, and Jay (Rhonda) Wylie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at WM. H. Scott Funeral Home in Wilmette, IL on Tuesday, January 14, 2014

at 12:15 pm. There will be visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12:15 p.m.

Memorials to The Jazz Institute of Chicago or to the Art Institute of Chicago have been suggested.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
