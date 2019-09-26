|
|
David Allen Bertermann, a 42 year resident of Hinsdale, passed away on September 21. Beloved husband of Charlotte. Loving father of Michael (Rebecca), Robin (Michael) Boland, Scott, Becky (Jason) Hansen. Fond grandfather of Marty, Ethan, Abby, Jake, Caleb, and the late Nathaniel. Brother of the late Delvin (the late Wilma), and Debbie Bertermann. Son of the late Rudy and Ruth Bertermann. Loving uncle to many. Visitation Friday, September 27 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 204 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Visitation 10:00am until time of funeral service on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Oak Brook. Memorials appreciated to Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019