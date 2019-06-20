Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
6900 Julian Road
Hopkinsville, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David Meux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alvin Meux Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Alvin Meux Sr. Obituary
David Alvin Meux Sr., age 85 of Hopkinsville, passed away on Monday, June 17th at his home of natural causes.

He was born December 28, 1933 in Gary, Indiana the son of the late Fredrick and Mattie Rush Meux.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 9, 1957 and served as an Elder for over 40 years. He loved his family and being around people. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as cooking, fishing, gardening and speaking with people about the Bible.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a son David Meux and three sisters Barbara Crenshaw, Kathleen Spencer and Algia Carmelita Meux Jones.

He is survived by his wife Etta Meux of Hopkinsville; three sons George Meux of Merrillville, Indiana, Eric and Alex Meux both of Hopkinsville; one daughter Sarah Meux Thomas (Paul) of Las Vegas, Nevada; five brothers Charlie Meux (Gloria) of Gary, Indiana, Marion Meux of East Chicago, Indiana, Louis Meux (Rosemary) of Merrillville, Indiana, Gerald Meux (Nadine) of Colorado and Preston Meux (Linda) of Merrillville, Indiana; two sisters Cynthia Wilson (David) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Rossetta Meux Santokie (Winston) of Gary, Indiana; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 6900 Julian Road, Hopkinsville with Bro. John Lillybridge officiating.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.