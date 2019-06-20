David Alvin Meux Sr., age 85 of Hopkinsville, passed away on Monday, June 17th at his home of natural causes.



He was born December 28, 1933 in Gary, Indiana the son of the late Fredrick and Mattie Rush Meux.



He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 9, 1957 and served as an Elder for over 40 years. He loved his family and being around people. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as cooking, fishing, gardening and speaking with people about the Bible.



He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a son David Meux and three sisters Barbara Crenshaw, Kathleen Spencer and Algia Carmelita Meux Jones.



He is survived by his wife Etta Meux of Hopkinsville; three sons George Meux of Merrillville, Indiana, Eric and Alex Meux both of Hopkinsville; one daughter Sarah Meux Thomas (Paul) of Las Vegas, Nevada; five brothers Charlie Meux (Gloria) of Gary, Indiana, Marion Meux of East Chicago, Indiana, Louis Meux (Rosemary) of Merrillville, Indiana, Gerald Meux (Nadine) of Colorado and Preston Meux (Linda) of Merrillville, Indiana; two sisters Cynthia Wilson (David) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Rossetta Meux Santokie (Winston) of Gary, Indiana; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 6900 Julian Road, Hopkinsville with Bro. John Lillybridge officiating.