David Houser (96) and MaryAnne (86), married for 62 years, passed the same day in a loving challenge to stay together. David was a veteran of WW II as a helmsman on a destroyer in the South Pacific, also a public servant as an FBI Special Agent for 26 years (retired), Department of Defense, First National Bank of Chicago, Commonwealth Edison Investigator. MaryAnne was a degreed registered nurse in Detroit, Chicago, and at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. MaryAnne also provided her support to the University of Illinois Chicago and Catholic Charities in their advocacy and aid for patients with special needs. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and MaryAnne a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. MaryAnne and David are survived by sons Paul David and John Grant, and have grandchildren including Matthew and wife Kelsey, Kathryn, Grant, and Gerrit and devoted daughter in laws including Madonna and Cheryl whom they loved dearly. Service is not intended and will remain private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020