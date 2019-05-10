Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
David B. Witt Obituary
David B. Witt, age 78. Beloved husband of the late Sherrie nee Zukowski. Loving father of Kathi (Rob) Walkington and Karen (Michael) Palmieri. Cherished grandfather of Wyatt Walkington, Nicole (Sean) Adams, Samantha Palmieri and Dominic (Kaitlyn) Palmieri. Great grandfather of Jonnie, Anthony, Anthony Jr., Nico, Giovanni, Dominic Jr., Daniella, Gianna, Danielle, Sophia, Arianna and Cian. Dear brother of Paul (Lucy) Witt. Fond uncle of Eric (Julie) Davis and great uncle of Patrick Whatley. Visitation Monday May 13 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (Funeral Services at 4:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.) at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment will be held privately at Acacia Park Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019
