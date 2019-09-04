Chicago Tribune Obituaries
David Bernstein

David Bernstein Obituary
David Bernstein, age 95, dear son of the late Rabbi Abraham and the late Ruth Bernstein; beloved husband of Shirley Bernstein (nee Miller); loving father of Alison (David) Schimel, Tina (Larry Isaacson) Gross- Isaacson, the late Steven Gross, and Irwin (Jill) Bernstein; cherished Zadie of Bryan (Jacqueline), Adam (Valerie) and Andrew (Jacqueline) Schimel, Alyssa (Scott) Horwitz, Jenna (Stephen) Tepper, Richard (Rachel) Gross, Scott (Carly) Bernstein, Dana (Joseph) Karmin, Mark, Michael and Adam Bernstein; treasured great-grandfather of Zach, Carson, Brooke, Sydney, Parker, Quinn, Cameron, Serena, Kara, Diana, Sophia, Madilyn, Sadie, Jake and Noah; preceding David in death were his siblings Sarah Krone, Harry Bernstein and Zelda Kost. A special thank you to Maria for her endless care and devotion. David was a brave soldier, a wonderful husband, a devoted patriarch to his large family and a great friend to many. Graveside service Wednesday, September 4, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, U.S. Holocaust Museum or Illinois Patriot Guard. For information and condolences: 847-255-35820 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
