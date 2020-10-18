David Brian Robertson, 69 years, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Dave graduated from Fenwick High School in 1969. He earned his doctorate in political science from Indiana University. He taught for 37 years at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He is the author or editor of seven books, including Federalism and the Making of America. Dave was considered one of the nation's handful of experts in placing political developments in a historical context. Throughout his career Dave had over 600 appearances on television and radio, including NBC Nightly News, PBS News Hour, National Public Radio, BBC Television and BBC Radio, and Aljazeera.



Dave was predeceased by his parents Edward and Patricia, and his brothers Don and Allan. He is survived by his wife Cathie, son Bryan, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and grandchildren Hunter and Heidi.



Donations can be made in Dave's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or a University of Missouri-St. Louis scholarship that the Department of Political Science is establishing in his name.





