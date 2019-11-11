Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
David Bruce Dunning


1942 - 2019
David Bruce Dunning Obituary
David Bruce Dunning, 77, Vietnam Army Veteran, of Chicago, IL, was born in Oak Park, IL on June 8, 1942, and passed on November 3, 2019; son of the late Frank & Marie; survived by his niece Elizabeth Liechti; Best known for his puppets and puppet shows; Committal Service Time 12:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL; info 773-622-9300, or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019
