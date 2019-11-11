|
David Bruce Dunning, 77, Vietnam Army Veteran, of Chicago, IL, was born in Oak Park, IL on June 8, 1942, and passed on November 3, 2019; son of the late Frank & Marie; survived by his niece Elizabeth Liechti; Best known for his puppets and puppet shows; Committal Service Time 12:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL; info 773-622-9300, or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019