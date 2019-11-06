|
|
David "Dave" Byster, age 90, of Northbrook, Co-Owner of Byster Bros. Clothing Store, beloved husband of the late Gloria, nee Levin; loving father of Beth (John) Corvino and Michael Byster; adored Poppy of Samantha and Justin (Becca) Corvino and Joshua Byster; devoted son of the late Benjamin and late Nettie Byster; cherished brother of the late Morton (late Bernice and late Bette) Byster, late Albert (late Yetta) Byster, and the late Leonard (Arlene) Byster; dear brother-in-law of the late Lloyd (Marilyn) Levin and the late Sheldon (Cindy and the late Saucy) Pearl; adored uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018, www.honorflightchicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019