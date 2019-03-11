Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
David C. Healy

David C. Healy Obituary
David C. Healy, age 56, of LaGrange; loving husband of Julie; loving father of Katie & Michael; dear brother of Mary, nee Healy, (James) Hayes; loving dog & cat dad. Visitation 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's name to the Animal Welfare League are appreciated (animalwelfareleague.com/adoptions/). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019
