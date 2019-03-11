|
David C. Healy, age 56, of LaGrange; loving husband of Julie; loving father of Katie & Michael; dear brother of Mary, nee Healy, (James) Hayes; loving dog & cat dad. Visitation 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's name to the Animal Welfare League are appreciated (animalwelfareleague.com/adoptions/). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019