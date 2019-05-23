Chicago Tribune Obituaries
David C. Marshall, 61, beloved husband and best friend of Marla, nee Simon, for 33 ½ wonderful years; loving father of Amy "Amster" (Ken) Kane, Danielle "Dandan" Marshall and his four legged son Charlie; cherished grandpa of Hudson Kane; devoted son of the late Elaine and Roy Marshall; adored son-in-law of Charlene and Yale Simon; dear brother of Laura (Bob) Hennessey and Jim (Larisa) Marshall; treasured brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. David was a diehard White Sox Fan and an avid lover of music. He enjoyed his work and was extremely proud to be a mentor to many. David's greatest joy in life was his family. Chapel service Friday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. David courageously fought with positive determination. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Program at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019
