David Capozzoli, 50, of Elmhurst and Westmont. Beloved son of Lucide and Dorell (nee Johnson) Capozzoli. Survived by his siblings Diane (Bob) Eenigenburg, Laurie (Dennis) Allen, John (Lisa) Capozzoli, and Christine Smith; his niece Jaime (Shawn) Macella and their children Desi, Danielle, Lia, and Devin; and many others who loved him. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2 pm until 8 pm with the Funeral Service at 6 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Interment Private. For information and condolences, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019