Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for David Capozzoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Capozzoli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Capozzoli Obituary
David Capozzoli, 50, of Elmhurst and Westmont. Beloved son of Lucide and Dorell (nee Johnson) Capozzoli. Survived by his siblings Diane (Bob) Eenigenburg, Laurie (Dennis) Allen, John (Lisa) Capozzoli, and Christine Smith; his niece Jaime (Shawn) Macella and their children Desi, Danielle, Lia, and Devin; and many others who loved him. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2 pm until 8 pm with the Funeral Service at 6 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Interment Private. For information and condolences, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now