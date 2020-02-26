Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
La Tasca Restaurant
25 W. Davis Street
Arlington Heights, IL
David Charles LeBike Obituary
David Charles LeBike, 71, of Des Plaines, IL, passed away on February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Schaefer; loving father of David Jr. (Gina) and Christopher; proud grandfather of Isabella, Josephine, and Charles; brother of Donna (Larry Christian) and the late Jolene; fond uncle of Michael Christian. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 27th, from 5-9pm, at La Tasca Restaurant, 25 W. Davis Street, Arlington Heights. Donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, at www.abta.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
