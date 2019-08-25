Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Avenue (& Chicago Ave.)
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Avenue (& Chicago Ave.)
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
David Charles Lifka, 78, passed away on August 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Morton High School in Cicero and received his Pharmacy degree from Drake University. He became a Permanent Deacon in the Catholic church after his religious studies at Illinois Benedictine College (St. Procopius Abbey).He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Louanne Marie Lifka, nee Sladky, survived by his beloved wife Judi; loving father of David Andrew, Christopher Louis (Tamara), Matthew Joseph (Jeannie) and Phillip Thomas (Stacy); dear grandfather of Lindsay Marie, Tyler Louis, Phillip Charles, Matthew Philip, Adam Chamberlin, Nathan Arthur, Justin David, Andrew Thomas, Hailey Anne and Elizabeth Mary; fond brother Thomas. Visitation Monday 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Avenue (& Chicago Ave.) Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the, , appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale, 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
