David Clark Stevens of Evanston, age 80, died peacefully on July 31st after a brief illness. David was born August 8th, 1938, in La Grange Park, Illinois, husband of the late Karen (Goldwach) Stevens; loving father to Matthew and Jonathan; son of the late Ernest and Virginia Stevens; devoted owner of many family dogs. Before starting his education, he joined the Marine Corps in 1956 at age 18, and served the next six years in the reserves. He began his studies at Baylor University and graduated from Syracuse University in 1959. After his education, he embarked on a life of adventure by taking a 10-month trip around the world aboard cargo freighters, visiting Hong Kong, China, India and many other ports of call. Upon his return, his path led him to write for the Evanston based Rogue magazine. In November 1966 he moved to Playboy Magazine as an assistant editor, and according to him he "never worked another day in his life." He channeled his love of cars, travel, food, wine, spirits, books, and all other accoutrements of the modern gentleman onto the pages of Playboy for 38 years. David spiced his writing the way botanicals spice a gin. He brought to the table wit, style and every good joke that's ever been told. He knew that the Scots spell whisky without an e or why men wear a cummerbund with a tuxedo. He knew everything important that a man needed to know, and he could say it as cleverly as the head writer on the Tonight Show. David traveled around the world writing about his adventures, including but not limited to, driving across the Sahara, traveling to the North Pole, drifting down the Amazon, visiting the castles of Scotland, causing trouble in Paris, flying down the bobsled run at Lake Placid, and riding a snow mobile down the Baja Peninsula. David met the love of his life, Karen, a copy editor at Playboy. She was the only person in the world who fully understood his eccentricities. David departed Playboy in 2004 as the Senior Editor, Modern Living . However, retirement was not an option for David, and he took his infinite knowledge of wine, spirits and cigars to Binny's Beverage Depot in Highland Park, and until his recent illness, shared tales with his coworkers and loyal customers for over 10 years. David was a member of The Wine and Food Society, the Cliff Dwellers, the Adventurers Club, Hugo's Companions, Sherlock Holmes Society of London, the Chicago Press Club, US Lighthouse Society, along with many others. David enjoyed close relationships with an incredibly diverse group of friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a brilliant editor, a trusted friend, a generous host, and a true gentleman. Visitation Wednesday August 7, 2019 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Celebration of David's life Thursday August 8, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment 2:15 p.m. Fairmont-Willow Hills Cemetery, 9100 Archer Ave, Willow Springs, IL 60480 All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Evanston Animal Shelter, 2310 Oakton Street, Evanston, IL 60202 . Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019