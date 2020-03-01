|
David Daniel Hinman; age 89; US Navy Veteran; of Bensenville, IL; formerly of Countryside, IL and Ocala, FL. Beloved husband of Mary A. Hinman (nee Buretz) for 68 years. Loving father of Karan (David) Powell, Paul (Janice) Hinman, and David (Debbie) Hinman. Devoted grandfather of nine. Dear great-grandfather of nine. Fond brother of Walter (Maureen) Hinman and Martha (late James) Michaud. Uncle of many. David was preceded in death by his parents, a grandchild, and 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Memorial Visitation 4:00 to 9:00 PM Mon., March 9th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather on Tues., March 10th, directly at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 600 W. 55th St., La Grange, for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to at stjude.org or Central Association of the Miraculous Medal at cammonline.org. Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020