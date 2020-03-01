Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Cletus Catholic Church
600 W. 55th St
La Grange, IL
View Map

David Daniel Hinman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Daniel Hinman; age 89; US Navy Veteran; of Bensenville, IL; formerly of Countryside, IL and Ocala, FL. Beloved husband of Mary A. Hinman (nee Buretz) for 68 years. Loving father of Karan (David) Powell, Paul (Janice) Hinman, and David (Debbie) Hinman. Devoted grandfather of nine. Dear great-grandfather of nine. Fond brother of Walter (Maureen) Hinman and Martha (late James) Michaud. Uncle of many. David was preceded in death by his parents, a grandchild, and 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Memorial Visitation 4:00 to 9:00 PM Mon., March 9th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather on Tues., March 10th, directly at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 600 W. 55th St., La Grange, for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to at stjude.org or Central Association of the Miraculous Medal at cammonline.org. Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -