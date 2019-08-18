|
|
Dr. David Dean Brockman, M.D., 97 years old, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. He was born in Greer, South Carolina on August 4, 1922 to the late Flora Grace (Witt) Brockman and Dr. Hiram Leroy Brockman, M.D. He is survived by his wife, Johanna Palmer Brockman and preceded in death by his late spouse, Martha Ann (Rinebolt) Brockman. He is also survived by his beloved children, grandchildren and great grandchild: daughter Pam Brockman (Pedro Cevallos) of Northbrook, IL and their son, Antonio Cevallos of San Antonio, TX; daughter Sherrill Read (John) of Northbrook, IL and their children Jacquelyne Read of Salt Lake City, UT and Jonathon Read of Northbrook, IL; son Msgr. David Brockman, Jr. of Raleigh, NC; daughter Laura Way (Brian) of Murrieta, CA and their children Kimberlyn (Eduardo) Velasquez of San Diego, CA and their infant son, Isaac, and Alyssa Way, also of San Diego, CA; daughter Lisa Dickholtz (Marshall) of Glenview, IL and their children Austin Dickholtz and Autumn Dickholtz, also of Glenview, IL; and daughter Jodi Satko (Scott) of Sisters, OR and their daughter Courteney Satko, also of Sisters, OR.
The funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation with Vigil for the Deceased on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the Vigil at 5:30 pm at NH Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road in Glenview, IL. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1775 Grove Street in Glenview, IL. Internment will take place directly following the Funeral Mass at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road in Skokie, IL.
Memorials in honor of Dr. Brockman are respectfully requested to be directed toward the Honor Flight Network (www.honorflight.org), the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (www.va.gov/ogc/giftstova.asp) and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Glenview, IL (www.olphglenview.org – attn: Sister Paulanne Needy Family Fund). Additional obituary information www.nhscotthanekamp.com. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019