David Dean Shobe passed away on 12/02/19 shortly after celebrating his 88th birthday. He was born in 1931 in Hyde Park, Illinois during the Depression & raised as an only child in Oak Park. David graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1953. He served in the USAF during the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant. He married his wife, Nancy Shobe, on January 18, 1958. He worked as a diplomat for the US State Department in Baghdad, Manila and Rome. Returning to the US in 1965, he worked for Pratt Institute, the Arthritis foundation, and other companies as a lobbyist. He was an expert on Mideast policy & taught classes to retired adults at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware. David is survived by his 3 children, Stephen, Chris and Helena. A reception will be held at 207 W. 4th Street on Saturday, December 21st from 2-4 PM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019