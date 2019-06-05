|
|
David Laurence Domin, of Bartlett, Survived by the love of his life Carla Mellace; loving son of Wayne M, and Diane T. (nee: Biesiada); dear brother of Alan (Gina), Wayne (Fiance Erin Kunkel), Chad (AJ Burkhardt); caring uncle of Jacob, Megan, Valerie, Aidan, Chais and Noah; fond nephew and cousin to many; preceeded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his cousin Todd M. Domin.David was a 1987 graduate of Elgin High School, he then joined the Marines from 1/1988 to 7/1995, He then went to Harper College where he graduated in 1993 with a degree of Science in Criminal Justice. He was currently a police officer with the Hoffman Estates Police Department for the last 23 years.Visitation Thursday June 6 from 1:00pm until 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Funeral Friday 10:15am to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for Mass 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-7575
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019