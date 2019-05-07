Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
David Downey
David E. Downey

David E. Downey Obituary
David E. Downey age 75, U.S. Army Veteran, Retired C.P.D. Beloved husband of Gail nee Lacny. Exceptional father of Michelle (Wally) Glos and Rob. Devoted grandfather of Lindsay (Nathan) Gura, Breanna (Fiance Kevin Leyendecker), Sierra Downey, MacKenzie Glos and Jackson Downey. Loving great-grandfather of Aidan Walter and Logan David Gura. Dearest brother of Mary Ann (Peter Ret. C.P.D.) Martinkus, Colleen Adamski and Bill Ret. Lt. C.F.D (Jolene) Downey. Father-in-law of Karyn Downey. Also many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Friday 11am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 12641 W. 143rd St. Homer Glen to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Mass 12 Noon. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday 3pm to 8pm. Member of F.O.P & I.P.A., Assistant Administrator District 15 Baseball, Past President of West Lawn Little League, Member D.A.G.L.. Former owner of Tastee Freeze and the Sports Station. In lieu of flowers donations to Joliet Area Hospice appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
