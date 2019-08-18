Home

Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
David E. Kubkowski


1962 - 2019
David E. Kubkowski Obituary
David E Kubkowski, age 56, of Sandwich, IL died suddenly on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born October 22, 1962 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Donald V and Joanne V nee Ladzikowski.

David is survived by his daughter Heather (John) Torres, three grandchildren Nathan, Alaina and Margaret Torres; two brothers Donald (Cindy) Kubkowski , Daniel (Rose) Kubkowski, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM until a funeral service at 7:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL 60543. Cremation will take place at American Crematory in Oswego, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to The Family of David Kubkowski PO Box 665 Oswego, IL 60543.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
