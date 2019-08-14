Home

David E. Novak, 51 died on August 2, 2019 at Mt. Sinai hospital in Chicago.  A resident of Tinley Park, David is survived by his son, brother, sisters and nephews and predeceased parents.  He worked as a scale operator at Lindahl for 30 years.  David had a generous heart and loved his family and friends; he will be missed by many.  No services will be held per the wishes of the deceased. Arrangements handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home Tinley Park
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
