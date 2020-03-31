|
David Edward Radcliffe, a resident of Lake Forest, Illinois, went to be with the Lord March 25, 2020.
He was a native of Lakewood, Ohio. He attended Miami University on a football scholarship where he met and married his wife of 70 years, Beatrice "Beattie" Leith.
In 1955, Dave began a career with General Electric in Sales and Marketing, mostly with the Lighting Division. The family moved from Bay Village, Ohio to Birmingham, Michigan, and then to Chagrin Falls, Ohio, living several years in each community.
In 1977, Dave and Beattie moved to Chicagoland where he continued with General Electric until his retirement in 1990. Active members in the Presbyterian Church, Dave was part of the choir, the Worship Committee, and Chairman of History and Archives. Dave also served on the Park & Recreation Board and on the Board of the Lake County Haven.
Avid golf enthusiasts and bridge players, Dave and Beattie loved their winters in Venice, Florida with friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beattie, sons David Radcliffe and Bruce (Danette) Radcliffe, brother Philip (Betty) Radcliffe, and grandsons Daniel Radcliffe, Ric (Alison) Radcliffe and Ronald (Annalise) Radcliffe.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Illinois (cremation-society.com),
and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later time when travel is possible.
Interment will be at the Lake Forest Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020