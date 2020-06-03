David E. Robertson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Robetson, age 76, of Lombard, IL and formerly of Auburn, ME. He leaves behind his wife Lynn Robertson, nee Cohn, and cousin John (Jane) Robertson of Sydney, ME. David graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He started his career at Carrier United Technologies in Syracuse, NY, and retired in 2018 from Alfa-Laval/Kathabar Dehumidification Systems. He was a longtime member of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers). David loved to talk about cars, especially his BMWs, to anyone willing to listen, and was an active member of the Windy City chapter of the BMW Car Club of America. He was an avid skier and cherished his annual ski trips to Alta resort in Utah with his friends. He also took annual fishing trips, although fishing was rarely the ultimate objective. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials to American Cancer Society, 1801 Meyers Rd. #100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181, are appreciated. A special thanks to Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, for all their hard work, care, and kindness for David. For more info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500. We encourage relatives and friends to share a memory on the Tribute Wall for David. All services are being held privately in response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic. A memorial service for David will be held at a later date, when family and friends can gather safely and without restrictions.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Dear Lynn! I was sorry to hear about your Husbandspassing.This is a very sad and difficult time for you and for your family.You have my very deepest sympathy! Sincerely,Dimitra (Dimi) Simios!
Dimitra Simios
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved