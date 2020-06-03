David E. Robetson, age 76, of Lombard, IL and formerly of Auburn, ME. He leaves behind his wife Lynn Robertson, nee Cohn, and cousin John (Jane) Robertson of Sydney, ME. David graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He started his career at Carrier United Technologies in Syracuse, NY, and retired in 2018 from Alfa-Laval/Kathabar Dehumidification Systems. He was a longtime member of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers). David loved to talk about cars, especially his BMWs, to anyone willing to listen, and was an active member of the Windy City chapter of the BMW Car Club of America. He was an avid skier and cherished his annual ski trips to Alta resort in Utah with his friends. He also took annual fishing trips, although fishing was rarely the ultimate objective. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials to American Cancer Society, 1801 Meyers Rd. #100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181, are appreciated. A special thanks to Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, for all their hard work, care, and kindness for David. For more info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500. We encourage relatives and friends to share a memory on the Tribute Wall for David. All services are being held privately in response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic. A memorial service for David will be held at a later date, when family and friends can gather safely and without restrictions.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.