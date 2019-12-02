|
David Eberstein, age 86, of West Rogers Park, beloved husband of Charlene, nee Barney; loving father of Martin Eberstein and Maxine (Ricardo Woodson) Puchowitz; adored grandpa of Kevin (Elyse Conklin) Hirn and Brandon Puchowitz; devoted son of the late Nathan and the late Sarah Eberstein; cherished brother of Ralph Eberstein and Arthur (Marion) Eberstein; dear brother-in-law of the late Helene (late Chuck) Rosenberg; treasured uncle and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , www.donate.lls.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 2, 2019