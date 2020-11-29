David Edward Czekala, 83, of Vernon Hills, passed away peacefully November 25, 2020. David received his Juris Doctorate from Northwestern University Class of 1959 and joined his family's business National Savings & Loan which was operated by the Czekala family since the 1800's. He retired at 60 but his restless spirit kept him active by running his own private law practice specializing in real estate and family estate planning. In his free time, he loved caring for his many rescue dogs, cats, birds and horses. His other passion in life was boating on Lake Michigan. His parents instilled his love of the water at an early age and he kept it well into retirement. Above everything was his love for his family; his loving and supportive nature will be dearly missed.
David is survived by his loving wife Debbie of 44 years; his cherished children Laura Czekala (Joe Moses), Kathy Lam (Rich) and Karen Jones (Michael); his adoring grandson Tyler Jones; his dear sister Joan Wack (Jerry); his best friend John Wheelan (Betsy); and his rescue dog Summer.
Funeral services will for David will be held at a later date when COVID restrictions are no longer necessary. Memorials made to the Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, a charity very near to David's heart would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Chapel (847) 362-2626 www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com