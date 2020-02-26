|
David Eugene Clark, 80, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Diane Clark-Coutre of LaGrange; his cherished and talented daughter, Ruthanne (Andrew) Kolb of Batavia; his adored granddaughters, Felicity and Caillin Kolb; and by his caring stepdaughter, Jacquelyn Coutre of Chicago. His beloved stepson, Jeremy Coutre, pre-deceased him in 2018. His brother, Douglas (Janice) Clark of Rockton, with his niece Kristie Clark, his sister, Margaret Clark (Art Lussier) of Henderson, NV and brother-in-law, Michael Farrell (Nanette) also survive. David was born to Eugene and Rutholive (nee Hoffman) Clark on July 28, 1939. He grew up in Brodhead, WI and graduated from North Central College and the University of Wisconsin. He taught physics and AP biology at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, in Peoria, IL and in Superior, Wi for a total of 33 years, though his true passion was classical music. An accomplished organist, he served as the music director at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Chicago for 17 years and as the organist and Choir Master at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in LaGrange for 25 years. His love of J.S. Bach brought him great joy. David was also an avid runner and cyclist, and he enjoyed the trails of his native Wisconsin. His vast knowledge of trains, his passion for train travel and gourmet cooking will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in LaGrange on Friday, Feb. 28, from 7 to 9pm where a memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, Feb. 29. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the church for the pipe organ restoration, which will include a new console dedicated in David's memory. Donations can be made at www.emmanuel-lagrange.org/donate, following the David Clark Memorial portal. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
