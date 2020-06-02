David F. Benegas
David F. Benegas, 84, passed away May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Benegas. Loving father of Karen (Steve Lombardo), Linda Elam, Marcia (Brian) O'Shea. Loving grandfather of Stevie Lombardo, Paige and Max Elam, Ryan and Aidan O'Shea. Dear brother of Richard Benegas, the late Frank Benegas. Fond uncle of many. Proud alumnus of Indiana University and DePaul Law School, committed professor at Wright Junior College for over 30 years, world traveler, patron of the arts, and great friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregational Church of Jefferson Park, 5320 W Giddings, Chicago, 60630. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced at www.cumberlandchapels.com. Info: 708-456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
