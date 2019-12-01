Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church,
1500 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David F. O'Brien


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David F. O'Brien Obituary
David F. O'Brien, age 77 of Naperville, passed away, Thurs., Nov. 28, 2019. Born Nov., 1942 in Chicago, IL to his late parents, James and Margarete O'Brien. Cherished husband of Mary C. O'Brien. Beloved father of Jennifer (Dan) Curtis and Julie O'Brien (Elizabeth Larson). Adored grandpa of Zachary, Alexander and Matthew Curtis. Dearest brother of Patricia (Dan) Blake, Paul (Cheryl) O'Brien, the late Mary Ellen Reed, James O'Brien, Timothy O'Brien, and Terrance O'Brien. Fond uncle of many. Dave enlisted into the Marine Corp after graduating from Purdue University serving 2 years in Vietnam. He worked in the banking industry for 40 plus years, retiring at Old Second National Bank in Aurora. Most of all, his complete devotion, commitment and love for his grandsons that was unwavering. Memorials to a . Visitation: Thurs., Dec. 5th 4-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Prayers will begin, Fri., Dec. 6th 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will process to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL for a 10:30 AM Mass . Interment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or full obituary www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -