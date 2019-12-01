|
David F. O'Brien, age 77 of Naperville, passed away, Thurs., Nov. 28, 2019. Born Nov., 1942 in Chicago, IL to his late parents, James and Margarete O'Brien. Cherished husband of Mary C. O'Brien. Beloved father of Jennifer (Dan) Curtis and Julie O'Brien (Elizabeth Larson). Adored grandpa of Zachary, Alexander and Matthew Curtis. Dearest brother of Patricia (Dan) Blake, Paul (Cheryl) O'Brien, the late Mary Ellen Reed, James O'Brien, Timothy O'Brien, and Terrance O'Brien. Fond uncle of many. Dave enlisted into the Marine Corp after graduating from Purdue University serving 2 years in Vietnam. He worked in the banking industry for 40 plus years, retiring at Old Second National Bank in Aurora. Most of all, his complete devotion, commitment and love for his grandsons that was unwavering. Memorials to a . Visitation: Thurs., Dec. 5th 4-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Prayers will begin, Fri., Dec. 6th 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will process to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL for a 10:30 AM Mass . Interment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or full obituary www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019