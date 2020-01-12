Home

David Frank Marciniak


1985 - 2020
David Frank Marciniak, age 34, of Grayslake, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born August 15, 1985 to Kenneth and Madelyn (Narcisi) Marciniak. David is survived by his parents; his siblings, Ellen (Michael Scott) Marciniak and Kenneth (Tracy) Marciniak; his nephew and godson, Evan; his nephew, Ryan; his niece, Lily; and his grandmothers, Louise Narcisi and Bernadine Marciniak. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Frank Narcisi and Ernest Marciniak. Friends of the family may visit at STRANG FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030 on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to Warren Special Recreation Association (www.warrenspecialrec.org) or a . For further information, please call (847) 223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
